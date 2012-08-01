By Siva Sithraputhran
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 1 A senior Malaysian
opposition politician, who made a series of revelations on
alleged government wrongdoing, was arrested on Wednesday for
disclosing bank details related to a high-profile corruption
case involving the family of a former minister.
The arrest of Rafizi Ramli, head of strategy for the
opposition Pakatan Rakyat party, adds to a tense political
atmosphere ahead of elections that must be held by early next
year and which are expected to be closely fought.
"I've been arrested under BAFIA and am on the way to the
police station and will be charged in the Shah Alam court,"
Rafizi said on Twitter early on Wednesday, referring to the
Banking and Financial Services Act.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges, which could carry a
jail term of three years, and was released on bail ahead of a
court hearing set for Sept. 10, party officials said.
Police could not be reached for comment.
Rafizi is a senior member of the main opposition party led
by Anwar Ibrahim, who himself is facing public order charges
over a protest march this year that could disqualify him from
parliament.
The charges against Rafizi are related to his revelations of
alleged financial impropriety at National Feedlot Corporation, a
publicly funded cattle-rearing project, which is suspected to
have enriched the family of former Women, Families and
Communities Minister Shahrizat Abdul Jalil.
She resigned from her post and Malaysia's anti-corruption
agency later cleared her of wrongdoing but the assets of the
company remain frozen and her husband has been charged with
criminal breach of trust.
Malaysia's central bank had earlier investigated Rafizi for
disclosing banking details of the company and its directors.
Rafizi has also brought to media attention alleged
irregularities in the award of a 960 million ringgit ($310
million) contract to a consortium led by George Kent (M) Berhad
to extend a rail transit project.
The consortium beat contenders including Balfour Petty PLC
despite not being the lowest bidder.
The suggestions of irregularities are believed to be among
the reasons why Prime Minister Najib Razak has put off the
election, which many pundits had predicted he would call earlier
in 2012.
Najib is trying to revive the fortunes of the long-ruling
Barisan Nasional coalition after it got a bloody nose in 2008
elections, slumping to its worst-ever performance and losing its
two-thirds majority in parliament for the first time.
News of Rafizi's arrest spread quickly on social media
networks and drew expressions of support for him, with many
people condemning the authorities for arresting the
"whistleblower" while not going after those accused of
corruption.
"The nation is watching! We stand by those brave enough to
expose wrongdoing and condemn those who suppress the truth,"
Ambiga Sreenevasan, the head of a popular election rights group
and a prominent critic of the government, said on Twitter.
