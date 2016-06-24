KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Friday sacked his former deputy from the ruling party, and said he needed more time to think about a possible cabinet reshuffle.

Former deputy prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin was sacked from the United Malay National Organisation (Umno), along with Mukhriz Mahathir, the son of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Both have been tough critics of Najib, calling for his resignation following allegations of graft and mismanagement at scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

On rumours of possible snap polls, Najib said, "National polls are not governed by by-polls", referring to twin victories by his ruling coalition in by-elections last Saturday. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)