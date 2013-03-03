LAHAD DATU, Malaysia, March 3 Gunmen have killed
five policemen in Malaysia's Sabah state where members of an
armed faction from the Philippines have been facing off with
security forces as they stake an ancient claim to the remote
corner of Borneo island.
Police on Friday tried to end the standoff with scores of
followers of the sultan of Sulu, a south Philippine region, who
occupied a Sabah village in February to press their claim. Two
policemen and 12 followers of the sultan were killed.
The killing of the five policemen late on Saturday, in an
ambush on police hunting followers of the sultan, will reinforce
fears that insecurity is spreading in a region rich in resources
that has been of increasing interest to investors.
Malaysia's inspector general of police, Ismail Omar, tried
to ease any worries on Sunday, saying the situation was under
control.
"I don't want speculation that Sabah is in crisis," Ismail
told a news conference in the town of Lahad Datu. "We have our
security forces at three places to respond."
The confrontation had threatened to reignite tension between
the Philippines and Malaysia. Ties have been periodically frayed
by security and migration problems along their sea border.
Economic interests are also at risk.
Oil majors like ConocoPhillips and Shell
have poured in large sums to develop oil and gas fields in
Sabah. Chinese companies have been investing in hydro-power and
coal mining.
Much of Borneo's forest has been cleared, to the horror of
indigenous people and environmentalists, and replanted with palm
oil. Tens of thousands of migrants have come to Sabah from the
Philippines to clear the timber and work the plantations.
For generations Borneo, one of the worlds' biggest islands,
was a forbidding expanse of jungle, thinly populated by
head-hunting tribesmen, and claimed by Muslim sultans and later
European colonialists based in coastal trading towns.
"DRASTIC ACTION"
Colonial Britain and the Netherlands carved up the island in
the nineteenth century and Malaysia and Indonesia took their
shares upon independence. Britain agreed to independence for the
tiny oil-rich sultanate of Brunei on Borneo's west coast.
But under a pre-colonial pact between sultans, Sulu, in what
would later become the Philippines, was awarded control of the
northern corner of Borneo, in what would later become Malaysia.
A British trading company agreed during colonial times to
pay Sulu a nominal lease for Sabah - it now amounts to 5,300
ringgit ($1,700) a year - and the claim of the ancient Sulu
sultanate on Sabah was all but forgotten, until February.
Then, about 150 followers of the Sulu sultanate, which has
no power but commands respect in the southern Philippines,
sailed in and occupied a Sabah village, staking their claim and
demanding a renegotiation of Sabah's lease.
Malaysia has said the demands will not be met and has sent
in the security forces. Both Malaysia and the Philippines have
called on the gunmen to give up and go home.
An increasingly exasperated Malaysian prime minister, Najib
Razak, who faces an election in weeks, has promised "drastic
action" if the group does not leave.
The trouble looks to be at least partly the result of
efforts to forge peace in the southern Philippines, in
particular a peace deal signed between the Philippine government
and Muslim rebels last October to end a 40 year conflict.
Jamalul Kiram, a former sultan of Sulu and brother of the
man Philippine provincial authorities regard as sultan, said the
peace deal had handed control of much of Sulu to Moro Islamic
Liberation Front (MILF) rebels, ignoring the sultanate.
The sultan loyalists had gone to Malaysia to revive their
claim to Sabah as a protest in response to what they saw as the
unfair peace deal, he said.
A senior Malaysian defence official said the gunmen in Sabah
had links with a Philippine rebel faction leader called Nor
Misuari, who also saw no benefit from the pace deal.
"He will surely stir up more trouble," said the Malaysian
official, who declined to be identified.
($1 = 3.0905 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage in KUALA LUMPUR; Additional
reporting by Manuel Mogato in MANILA; Editing by Robert Birsel)