Government owned 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) is tipped to
spearhead the nation's largest solar power plant project as part
of the renewable energy agenda, industry sources said.
According to industry sources, the Energy Commission (EC)
and the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (Seda) are
considering a proposal to build a 50 megawatt (MW) solar power
plant in Kedah.
Previous story: Petronas may not meet deadline for investment
decision on $19 bln petrochems plant - The Edge
Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) is looking at another
delay in its 60 billion ringgit Refinery and Petrochemicals
Integrated Development (RAPID) project as its final investment
decision (FID) cannot be made before the deadline by the first
quarter of this year.
"The projects will be further delayed as RAPID's FID will
most likely not be approved by the timeline stipulated, which is
in march and Petronas will incur a sunk cost of 4 billion
ringgit," a source familiar with the matter told the Edge
Financial Daily.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.