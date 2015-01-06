KUALA LUMPUR Jan 6 State investor 1Malaysia
Development Bhd (1MDB) has failed for a second time
to pay a 2 billion ringgit (about $563 million) loan to local
banks due end of December, reported The Edge Financial Daily,
citing unidentified sources.
1MDB has now time until Jan. 30 to settle the debt that was
originally due on Nov. 30, 2014. Malayan Banking Bhd
and RHB Bank Bhd are the lead lenders, the report
said. [bit.ly/1BCe184
]
1MDB representatives were not immediately available to
comment.
($1 = 3.5525 ringgit)
