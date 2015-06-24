BRIEF-R&I affirms Gunma Bank's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I
Indonesian conglomerate Rajawali Group said it was "not interested" in 1MDB's Tun Razak Exchange, one of the state fund's two major property projects, the Star reported, citing from an interview with Chief Executive Peter Sondakh.
ABU DHABI, April 4 Abu Dhabi Water & Electricity Authority (Adwea) has raised its stake in Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (Taqa) to 74 percent from 52.38 percent, a Taqa spokesman said.