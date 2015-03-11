Malaysia's National Audit Department has started an audit on
state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) following
a cabinet directive last week, the New Straits Times reported on
Wednesday, citing Auditor-General Ambrin Buang.
There is, however, no timeframe as to when the audit would
be completed, he was quoted as saying.
Prime Minister Najib Razak last week instructed the
country's Auditor General to independently verify the accounts
of state fund 1MDB after what the fund said was "politically
motivated" criticism of it.
For the full story, please click: bit.ly/1NGNH4t
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)