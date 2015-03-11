Malaysia's National Audit Department has started an audit on state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) following a cabinet directive last week, the New Straits Times reported on Wednesday, citing Auditor-General Ambrin Buang.

There is, however, no timeframe as to when the audit would be completed, he was quoted as saying.

Prime Minister Najib Razak last week instructed the country's Auditor General to independently verify the accounts of state fund 1MDB after what the fund said was "politically motivated" criticism of it.

