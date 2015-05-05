Malaysia's Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which is conducting
an audit on 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), will begin
hearings with parties connected to the setup and running of
state-owned fund after May 18, news portal Malaysian Insider
reported, quoting sources.
The news portal said the PAC will start with officials from
the finance ministry who helped establish 1MDB, followed by the
company's executives, board and its auditors. (bit.ly/1GLmUgX)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)