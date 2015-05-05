Malaysia's Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which is conducting an audit on 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), will begin hearings with parties connected to the setup and running of state-owned fund after May 18, news portal Malaysian Insider reported, quoting sources.

The news portal said the PAC will start with officials from the finance ministry who helped establish 1MDB, followed by the company's executives, board and its auditors. (bit.ly/1GLmUgX)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)