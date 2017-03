Securities Commission Malaysia has rejected Vincent Tan's 700 million ringgit ($217.70 million) IPO of Seven Convenience Bhd, which runs the 7-Eleven outlets nationwide, said a source.

The IPO was scheduled before the end of the year, according to the source. The reason for the rejection is not known.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 3.2155 ringgit)