German firm Implico eyes listing on Bursa-Malaysian Reserve
German company Implico GmbH is eyeing a listing on Bursa
Malaysia by middle of 2014 in order to raise its profile and to
source for capital to fund future acquisitions in the
down-stream oil and gas (O&G) sector.
The Hamburg-based privately held O&G solutions provider and
consulting company is also considering Singapore or Hong Kong
for the listing but likes Kuala Lumpur (KL) as the city is the
hub for O&G for the region.
"One of the main reasons for listing is that most of our
clients (and potential Asian customers) are listed and they
would prefer to deal with service providers like Implico to be
equally adhered with the requisite disclosures and transparency
of being a listed company," said Implico (M) Sdn Bhd director
Anthony Lim Chong Eng in an email interview with The Malaysian
Reserve recently.
The listing would also give the company a capital boost to
fuel Implico's acquisition plans of related businesses in the
downstream O&G industry.-Malaysian Reserve
