BRIEF-Prime Living: investment support for buildings on property in Malmö
* Has through wholly owned subsidiary TP9 Oxie AB received its first investment support for buildings on property Träpanelen 1 in Malmö
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.1495 Malaysian ringgit)
* Has through wholly owned subsidiary TP9 Oxie AB received its first investment support for buildings on property Träpanelen 1 in Malmö
March 3 Concord International Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($724.72 million) A-share convertible bonds