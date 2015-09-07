Chinese financial firm Bank of China is eyeing a stake in Malaysia's lender AMMB Holdings Bhd, The Star reported over the weekend, citing unidentified sources.

However, talks on the matter may be preliminary, as banking mergers and acquisitions need the support of the central bank, The Star report added.

An AMMB official was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

