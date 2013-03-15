BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
AMMB Holdings Bhd and Affin Holdings Bhd are the two banking groups left in the race for Hwang-DBS (M) Bhd, according to executives familiar with the deal.
"They have submitted their requests to Bank Negara Malaysia to start negotiations for the acquisition of Hwang-DBS. Both K&N Kenanga Holdings Bhd and Alliance Financial Group Bhd are no longer in the running," said an executive.
"The bids from the four banks ranged from 1.3 billion ringgit ($417.74 million) to 1.6 billion ringgit," he said, adding that foreign banks did not submit any bids in the end although they had initially expressed their interest.
Hwang-DBS, the country's third largest stockbroker, with 650 remisiers, had 18.1 billion ringgit worth of assets under its management as at Oct. 31, 2012. -The Edge
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.1120 Malaysian ringgit)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.