BRIEF-IDBI Bank to consider preferential issue of capital to India govt
* Says to consider preferential issue of capital to India government Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nMmEMu) Further company coverage:
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
MISC looks to hive off 7 tankers-The Edge Financial Daily
Petronas targets BRICS economies for expansion-Business Times
* Joyfix LTD raises stake in the company to 88.15 percent from 4.48 percent
BEIJING, March 17 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, is confident of closing a deal for U.S. money-transfer firm MoneyGram International Inc, a top executive told Reuters, despite a higher bid from a U.S. rival.