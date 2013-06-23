BRIEF-Tier REIT to sell office building
* Tier REIT Inc- property was sold on March 1, 2017, to an unrelated third party and marks company's exit from Philadelphia market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sumatec plans Islamic bond for asset purchase-Business Times
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* CWB reports strong first quarter financial performance including record total revenues
* Sprott Inc - assets under management ("aum") were $9.2 billion as at December 31, 2016, compared to $7.4 billion as at December 31, 2015