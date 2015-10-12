Malaysia's second largest bank by asset size, CIMB Group , says it will be "flexible" this year in meeting its key performance indicators (KPIs) given slower economic growth, The Star reported, citing the bank's chief executive Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Zafrul told the daily that the bank did not change its annual KPIs but is mindful of the current environment and would maintain a "flexible stance". (bit.ly/1jjtdo1)

---

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)