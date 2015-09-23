CIMB Group Holdings is expected to hire Rafe Haneef, who presently heads HSBC Amanah Malaysia Bhd, to lead its Islamic banking arm following the resignation of Badlisyah Abdul Ghani in July, The Edge Financial Daily reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Rafe has submitted his resignation at HSBC and CIMB is in the process of obtaining approval from the central bank for his appointment, the newspaper said.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

