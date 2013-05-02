BRIEF-Investar Holding Corp announces agreement to acquire Citizens Bancshares
* Investar Holding Corp announces agreement to acquire Citizens Bancshares
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
* Investar Holding Corp announces agreement to acquire Citizens Bancshares
* CFO Jeff Bornstein's 2016 sec total compensation $9.9 million versus $13.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing
SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday it expects no change to Australia's AAA credit rating.