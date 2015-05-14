Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd, Malaysia's oil and gas
services firm, may launch a general offer to buy Perdana
Petroleum Bhd, the Star reported on Thursday, citing a
source.
Dayang could be acquiring more shares in Perdana from an
existing substantial shareholder and after it crosses the
threshold of 33 percent, Dayang would have to launch a GO, the
Star reported.
Dayang now owns close to 30 percent in Perdana. Both
companies requested for suspension of their shares and warrants
on Wednesday.
Officials at Dayang and Perdana are not immediately
available to comment on the story when contacted by Reuters. (bit.ly/1Fls7RJ)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)