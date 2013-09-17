BRIEF-Conifer Q4 loss per share $1.11
* Conifer Holdings reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
The people behind emerging property group Eco World Development Sdn Bhd will be making a takeover of Johor-based listed developer Focal Aims Holdings Bhd.
Sources say Maple Quay Sdn Bhd, which has a 50 percent stake in Eco World, will make a conditional offer to buy 50 percent of Focal Aims from its major shareholders.
Focal Aims closed last Friday at 91 sen. Its market capitalisation is 230 million ringgit ($69.91 million) and based on its 2012 annual report, the company had net assets per share of 1.17 ringgit. It made a pre-tax profit of 8.1 million ringgit in 2012 on revenue of 65.26 million ringgit.-The Edge Financial Daily
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.2900 Malaysian ringgit)
* Conifer Holdings reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
DALLAS/NEW YORK, March 1 The Federal Reserve is setting the stage for a U.S. interest-rate increase later this month, with another policymaker Wednesday making the case that economic strength at home and stability abroad have created a window for action.
* CPI Card Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results