The people behind emerging property group Eco World Development Sdn Bhd will be making a takeover of Johor-based listed developer Focal Aims Holdings Bhd.

Sources say Maple Quay Sdn Bhd, which has a 50 percent stake in Eco World, will make a conditional offer to buy 50 percent of Focal Aims from its major shareholders.

Focal Aims closed last Friday at 91 sen. Its market capitalisation is 230 million ringgit ($69.91 million) and based on its 2012 annual report, the company had net assets per share of 1.17 ringgit. It made a pre-tax profit of 8.1 million ringgit in 2012 on revenue of 65.26 million ringgit.-The Edge Financial Daily

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

($1 = 3.2900 Malaysian ringgit)