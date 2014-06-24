BRIEF-Yunnan Tourism's unit signs park construction contract worth 134 mln yuan
* Says unit signs park construction contract worth 134.0 million yuan ($19.41 million)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 3.2170 Malaysian Ringgit)
* Says unit signs park construction contract worth 134.0 million yuan ($19.41 million)
PARIS, March 17 French telecoms operator Orange's new online banking service will go online in mid-May, the chief executive of partner Groupama said on Friday.
MOSCOW, March 17 Russian banks plan to gradually ease lending terms as the economy recovers, the Russian central bank said on Friday, adding that banks expected the highest demand for loans to come from small and medium-size enterprises.