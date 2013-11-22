BRIEF-Hudson Executive Capital reports 6.1 pct stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
Eversendai Corp Bhd founder and chairman AK Nathan has plans to reduce a certain portion of his stake in the future, to enhance liquidity in the company's shareholding, only if the share price is right.
Nathan said, however, Eversendai's share, which is hovering between 1.40 ringgit and 1.50 ringgit per share, is currently undervalued and he will wait out the period before disposing shares in the structural turnkey and power plant contractor.
Nathan, who controls 70 percent of the company, said the right price for Eversendai would be in the range of 2.20 and 2.50 ringgit per share.
"I think that should be the right price for Eversendai, looking at where we are now and what we are developing for the future. Many fund managers, analysts and even our institutional investors have asked me to reduce what I hold in Eversendai," he said in a recent interview with The Malaysian Reserve.
* CME Group Inc says a total open interest of 123.1 million contracts on march 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, March 10 Italian toll road operator Atlantia expects to receive binding offers for a minority stake in its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) by mid-April, its CEO said on Friday.