Eversendai Corp Bhd founder and chairman AK Nathan has plans to reduce a certain portion of his stake in the future, to enhance liquidity in the company's shareholding, only if the share price is right.

Nathan said, however, Eversendai's share, which is hovering between 1.40 ringgit and 1.50 ringgit per share, is currently undervalued and he will wait out the period before disposing shares in the structural turnkey and power plant contractor.

Nathan, who controls 70 percent of the company, said the right price for Eversendai would be in the range of 2.20 and 2.50 ringgit per share.

"I think that should be the right price for Eversendai, looking at where we are now and what we are developing for the future. Many fund managers, analysts and even our institutional investors have asked me to reduce what I hold in Eversendai," he said in a recent interview with The Malaysian Reserve.

