Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Bhd (Exim Bank)
plans to finance up to four infrastructure projects in Indonesia
as it seeks to increase its lending to 5 billion ringgit ($1.68
billion) this year.
Director and chief executive officer (CEO) Adissadikin Ali
said the bank is already sending feelers to finance the
Indonesian projects with related parties.
"We see Indonesia as a place that has a need for
electricity, and we are looking at financing some renewable
energy projects there," he said.
He said Exim Bank, which is a unit of the Ministry of
Finance Inc, is confident about reaching its target of 5 billion
ringgit loans despite the sluggish economic situation.
"The increase in this demand would be supported by higher
loan disbursements, which is targeted to grow at least 30
percent annually until 2015," he said. -Malaysian Reserve
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
CIMB resumes Thailand Stock Exchange dual-listing plan-The
Star
link.reuters.com/red97t
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 2.9740 Malaysian ringgit)