BRIEF-Middle East Healthcare signs Islamic commercial financing deal with NCB
* Signs Islamic commercial financing agreement with National Commercial Bank for loan amount of 100 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Government-owned Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Bhd (Exim Bank) is looking at the potential of arranging a $1 billion (3.1 billion ringgit) sukuk to be made available in the global market in its effort to help local companies do business overseas.
Its managing director and chief executive officer Adissadikin Ali said the bank aimed to raise funding based on three objectives: sources of fund should match users of fund in terms of tenure, foreign exchange neutral and the right pricing.
"In order to achieve this, we have to find the lowest, cheapest cost available. We are mindful of our mandate. We are not going after a big profit. Our mandate is to help benefit other Malaysian companies.-Malaysian Reserve
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING, March 5 Chinese cities under pressure from soaring home prices need to boost land supply appropriately while authorities take measures to fight an inventory overhang in smaller cities, Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday.
RABAT, March 5 Morocco's central bank has approved the use of five types of Islamic banking transaction, giving a final regulatory nod for the country to launch an Islamic finance industry.