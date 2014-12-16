Malaysia's Felda Land Development Authority has bought a second hotel in the British capital for 60 million pound ($93.8 million) in a bid to diversify its investment assets, the News Straits Times reported, citing Felda chairman.

"The value of properties in the United Kingdom is always on the increase and you will never lose when you invest in properties," Felda Chairman Mohd Isa Abdul Samad was quoted as saying. (bit.ly/1qTILB5)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 0.6395 pounds) (Kuala Lumpur newsroom, Editing by Anand Basu)