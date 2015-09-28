Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd has not paid the $174.5 million deposit for its plan to acquire a 37 percent stake in Indonesia's PT Eagle High Plantations from Rajawali Group due to pending approvals from the central bank and the company's board, The Star reported, citing sources.

The Felda board is seeking more clarity on several issues raised in the due diligence on Eagle High, and had not made any decision on the deal at a recent meeting, The Star said. (bit.ly/1FCceH6)

