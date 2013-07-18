Mohammed Emir Mavani Abdullah, who clocked in as chief executive officer (CEO) of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd just two days ago, has denied talk that he may lose his job over a controversial PhD degree.

Mohammed Emir said it is untrue that the FGVH board of directors is reconsidering his tenure over concerns that his doctorate from a UK university is not a legitimate degree.

"I did my PhD, (but) it is not recognised...it is a real degree and the university exists. The PhD was not the criteria to select me as it was based on my performance. This issue has no relevance to my getting the job," he told The Malaysian Reserve at his office on Wednesday.-Malaysian Reserve

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Scomi Engineering to bid for India monorail projects-Business Times

link.reuters.com/gub79t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

($1 = 3.1925 Malaysian ringgits)