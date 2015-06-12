UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings (FGV) plans to buy a third of Indonesia's PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk in a deal that could be worth 1 billion ringgit ($267.95 million), The Edge Financial Daily reported on Friday, citing sources.
FGV is in the final stage of talks with Peter Sondakh, whose investment vehicle PT Rajawali Corp owns 65.5 percent of PT Eagle High, said the newspaper.
FGV could not be reached for comment. Shares in the company are suspended from trading on Friday pending a material announcement. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources