Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has opposed a plan by Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) to buy a stake in Indonesia's PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk, due to the price premium for the proposed deal, The Edge Financial Daily said on Wednesday, citing sources.

The EPF, which holds a 5 percent stake in FGV, was represented by an officer at the company's annual meeting for shareholders on Tuesday, the newspaper said. Analysts have said the deal is expensive and shares of FGV fell to record lows after the announcement. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)