Malaysian palm oil firm Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd is set to mark a new foray into China by collaborating with Shenzhen Agricultural Products Co Ltd, an agri-business trading company, reported the New Straits Times, citing group president and CEO Mohd Emir Mavani Abdullah.

The partnership will jointly explore opportunities in various commodities, including rubber and palm oil, he said.

(bit.ly/13eoaNv)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.