KUALA LUMPUR Oct 15 The Harrods Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, planned as one of three in the world, has been scrapped, The Star reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

The Qataris, owners of Harrods Hotel, have decided not to go ahead with their initial plan to locate their first Harrods Hotel in the Southeast Asian nation, which was announced in 2012, the Star reported, without disclosing any reason.

Qatar Holdings could not be immediately contacted by Reuters.

