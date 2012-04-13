THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY
The Malaysian federal government has thrown debt-laden Johor Corp (JCorp)
a financial lifeline by guaranteeing a fundraising exercise that will
help the state agency meet its immediate debt obligations.
($1 = 3.0670 Malaysian ringgit)