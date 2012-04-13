THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY The Malaysian federal government has thrown debt-laden Johor Corp (JCorp) a financial lifeline by guaranteeing a fundraising exercise that will help the state agency meet its immediate debt obligations.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS Cement industry in for re-rating as big projects gain momentum-The Star link.reuters.com/byd67s ---- Malaysian ties with London set to soar-The Star link.reuters.com/vud67s ---- Themed Attractions investing $87.06 m in Desaru Coast-Business Times link.reuters.com/sud67s ---- Tenaga Nasional regains spark-Busin ess Times link.reuters.com/qud67s ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

vouch for their accuracy.

($1 = 3.0670 Malaysian ringgit)