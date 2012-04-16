Italy says 2,500 boat migrants rescued at sea in three days
ROME, Feb 23 Almost 2,500 boat migrants were rescued in the past three days, the Italian Coast Guard said on Thursday, as this year's arrivals already far outpace the record-setting 2016.
Industrialist Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary and Sunway Bhd have submitted a proposal for a prime piece of real estate controlled by Kelab Golf Negara Subang (KGNS), which includes two 18-hole gold course with a commercial value estimate at over $1.64 billion.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.0531 Malaysian ringgit)
SEATTLE, Feb 23 Boeing Co's commercial airplanes division is "not competitive" under current U.S. tax rules and the company is using its access to the Trump administration to press for changes, Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said on Thursday.
Feb 23 United Technologies Corp's Carrier unit expanded a recall of some air conditioners and heat pumps as their power cord plugs can overheat, posing a fire risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.