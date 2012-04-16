Industrialist Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary and Sunway Bhd have submitted a proposal for a prime piece of real estate controlled by Kelab Golf Negara Subang (KGNS), which includes two 18-hole gold course with a commercial value estimate at over $1.64 billion.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

($1 = 3.0531 Malaysian ringgit)