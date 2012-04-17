Bumi Armada Bhd's Russian subsidiary Bumi Armada Caspian LLC has received a $200 million (612 million ringgit) engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning contract from Russian oil major OAO Lukoil for the Filanovsky field development in the Russian section of the Caspian Sea, said Bumi Armada executive director and chief executive officer Hassan Basma.

---- PREVIOUS ITEMS

SE Asia's very own Orlando?-Business Times link.reuters.com/muq67s ---- Sedition Act review-New Straits Times link.reuters.com/guq67s ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

vouch for their accuracy.

($1 = 3.0652 Malaysian ringgit)