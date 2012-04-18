AmInvestment Bank Bhd is confident of bucking an expected rangebound market to achieve $11.42 billion (35 billion ringgit) worth of assets under management for 2012 following last year's record of $8.78 billion (26.9 billion ringgit) -Malaysian Reserve ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS

Stiff competition ahead for Preve-Business Times link.reuters.com/juv67s ---- link.reuters.com/huv67s CIMB will transform into an Asia-Pacific bank-The Star ---- Govt imposes 'no-layoff' condition for port takeover?-Business Times link.reuters.com/tev67s ---- Militants thwarted-New Straits Times link.reuters.com/sev67s ---- 9 in passport deal race-The Star link.reuters.com/rev67s ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

vouch for their accuracy.

($1 = 3.0650 Malaysian ringgits)