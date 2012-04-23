The Terengganu government has dropped its long-standing legal battle with national oils corporation Petroleum Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and the federal government over unpaid oil royalty payments amounting to several billion ringgit.

($1 = 3.0646 Malaysian ringgits)