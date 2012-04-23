link.reuters.com/dan77s
A unit of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) is talking to an
operator to manage its first foray into the hotel business,
as part of its move to unlock and realise its vast assets in
buildings and land all over the country - Malaysian Resrve.
Malaysia has opened its book to the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) and World Bank to carry out a review of the
country's financial sector, a move that highlights the
government's confidence in the overall health of the banking
system and the economy - The Edge Financial Daily
The Terengganu government has dropped its long-standing legal
battle with national oils corporation Petroleum Nasional Bhd
(Petronas) and the federal government over unpaid
oil royalty payments amounting to several billion ringgit -
The Edge Financial Daily
Adabi to take bigger bite of global mart-Business Times
link.reuters.com/xym77s
Petronas bags Singapore, Indonesia gas deals-Business Times
link.reuters.com/vym77s
Digital terrestrial TV request for proposal by month-end?-The
Star
link.reuters.com/rym77s
EPF working on the master plan for 926ha in Sungai Buloh-The
Star
link.reuters.com/qym77s
