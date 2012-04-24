Avon Products quarterly revenue slips 2.4 pct
Feb 16 Cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc reported a 2.4 percent decline in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, as demand slipped in all but one of its markets.
---- PREVIOUS ITEMS
DRB-Hicom Bhd is set to privatise and delist Proton Holdings Bhd from Bursa Malaysia, after securing over 90 percent equity interest in the national carmaker through its takeover offer-The Edge Financial Daily. ---- Japanese steel companies, frustrated by trade barriers designed to protect the country's domestic steel sector, want the government to simplify the import rules that are choking off the supply of high-grade iron and steel to key sectors of the economy-The Edge Financial Daily. ---- Bumiputera equity rose to 23pc in 2010-New Straits Times link.reuters.com/ges77s ---- Bullish on China-The Star link.reuters.com/bes77s ---- KFCH, QSR to ink share sale deals with MESB-The Star link.reuters.com/zas77s ---- Shafie denies driver's claim-The Star link.reuters.com/xas77s ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.0687 Malaysian ringgits)
COLOMBO, Feb 16 Sri Lankan shares ended slightly weaker on Thursday, down from a four-week closing high hit in the previous session, as investors sold diversified and telecom shares after a three-day rising streak.
DUBAI, Feb 16 Burgan Bank, Kuwait's third-largest lender by assets, reported a 14.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday.