Powerful Angolan VP charged with corruption in Portugal
LISBON, Feb 16 Angolan Vice President Manuel Vicente had been charged in Portugal with corruption and money laundering, the Prosecutor General's office in Lisbon said on Thursday.
One of the largest land acquisition projects in South Johor may hit a major snag over a dispute regarding the quantum of compensation for thel landowners, with a conservatively estimated sum of $42.36 million (130 million ringgit) or more. ----
PREVIOUS ITEMS Felda to talk to SC on KPF role in listing-Business Times link.reuters.com/pes77s ---- Khazanah to sell stakes in theme parks, eventually-Business Times link.reuters.com/nes77s ---- DRB-Hicom Bhd is set to privatise and delist Proton Holdings Bhd from Bursa Malaysia, after securing over 90 percent equity interest in the national carmaker through its takeover offer-The Edge Financial Daily. ---- Japanese steel companies, frustrated by trade barriers designed to protect the country's domestic steel sector, want the government to simplify the import rules that are choking off the supply of high-grade iron and steel to key sectors of the economy-The Edge Financial Daily. ---- Bumiputera equity rose to 23pc in 2010-New Straits Times link.reuters.com/ges77s ---- Bullish on China-The Star link.reuters.com/bes77s ---- KFCH, QSR to ink share sale deals with MESB-The Star link.reuters.com/zas77s ---- Shafie denies driver's claim-The Star link.reuters.com/xas77s ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.0687 Malaysian ringgits)
LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's top share index retreated from a one-month high on Thursday, weighed down by a fall among oil firms and those trading ex-dividend, while mid-cap engineer Cobham slumped after results.
* Wall Street pulls back as banks lag (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)