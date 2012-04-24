Tune Ins Holdings Sdn Bhd will pay $51.13 million (156.91
million ringgit) to acquire the majority 79.84 percent stake
in Maika Holdings Bhd's general insurance business-
Oriental Capital Assurance Bhd.
One of the largest land acquisition projects in South Johor
may hit a major snag over a dispute regarding the quantum of
compensation for thel landowners, with a conservatively
estimated sum of $42.36 million (130 million ringgit) or more.
- The Malaysian Reserve.
Felda to talk to SC on KPF role in listing-Business Times
link.reuters.com/pes77s
Khazanah to sell stakes in theme parks, eventually-Business
Times
link.reuters.com/nes77s
DRB-Hicom Bhd is set to privatise and delist Proton
Holdings Bhd from Bursa Malaysia, after
securing over 90 percent equity interest in the national
carmaker through its takeover offer-The Edge Financial Daily.
Japanese steel companies, frustrated by trade barriers
designed to protect the country's domestic steel sector, want
the government to simplify the import rules that are choking
off the supply of high-grade iron and steel to key sectors of
the economy-The Edge Financial Daily.
Bumiputera equity rose to 23pc in 2010-New Straits Times
link.reuters.com/ges77s
Bullish on China-The Star
link.reuters.com/bes77s
KFCH, QSR to ink share sale deals with MESB-The Star
link.reuters.com/zas77s
Shafie denies driver's claim-The Star
link.reuters.com/xas77s
($1 = 3.0687 Malaysian ringgits)
