Talk that the share-swap deal between Malaysian Airline
System (MAS) and AirAsia Bhd would be
scrapped has intensified following a flurry of visits by
senior MAS officials and aviation experts to Putrajaya
lately but Khazanah Nasional Bhd has dismissed it as mere
rumours.
The much-awaited public offerings of Felda Global Ventures
Holdings Bhd (FGVHB) will proceed without Koperasi Permodalan
Felda (KPF), a move investment analysts said will scale down
the planned IPO of the plantation grouping that produces
eight percent of the global palm oil output -
The Edge Financial Daily
The short-term boost to Ramunia Holdings Bhd
share price will help jump-start the company's proposed
fundraising exercise, which is crucial to its bid to secure
a $55.58 million (170 million ringgit) contract from oil
major Shell-The Edge Financial Daily
Minimum wage to be known on Monday-New Straits Times
($1 = 3.0587 Malaysian ringgits)