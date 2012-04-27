Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
Petroleum Nasional Bhd (Petronas) said on Thursday that the Terengganu government voluntarily dropped its 11-year legal suit against the national oil company over payment of oil royalties without any settlement ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS
Tycoon Ananda Krishnan and his bumiputera partners will sell roughly 15 percent of offshore services provider Bumi Armada Bhd in private placements to local and foreign institutional investors in a deal that will raise close to $655.33 million (2 billion ringgit)-The Edge Financial Daily ---- Mayor: Stay out of Dataran link.reuters.com/wam87s ----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.0519 Malaysian ringgits)
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.