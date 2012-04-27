UPDATE 8-Kraft Heinz bids $143 bln for Unilever in global brand grab
* Unilever shares touch record high; Kraft Heinz stock up 10 pct (Adds Moody's note)
link.reuters.com/qem87s ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS
RHB Cap-OSK merger believed to have received Bank Negara approval-The Star link.reuters.com/mem87s ---- Diversified property service provider TA Global Bhd is expanding its presence in Thailand with the proposed acquisition of the hotel and business of Movenpick Karon Beach Resort in Phuket for a total purchase consideration of $90.2 million (276.19 million ringgit)-The Malaysian Reserve ---- Petroleum Nasional Bhd (Petronas) said on Thursday that the Terengganu government voluntarily dropped its 11-year legal suit against the national oil company over payment of oil royalties without any settlement-The Edge Financial Daily ---- Tycoon Ananda Krishnan and his bumiputera partners will sell roughly 15 percent of offshore services provider Bumi Armada Bhd in private placements to local and foreign institutional investors in a deal that will raise close to $655.33 million (2 billion ringgit)-The Edge Financial Daily ---- Mayor: Stay out of Dataran link.reuters.com/wam87s ----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.0519 Malaysian ringgits)
* Unilever shares touch record high; Kraft Heinz stock up 10 pct (Adds Moody's note)
BEIJING/CHICAGO, Feb 17 China's COFCO Corp is in talks to sell a small cargo of corn to Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp, two sources said on Friday, a rare foreign sale of grain from the world's No. 2 producer.
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Options on the U.S-listed shares of Unilever drew unusually large and bullish trading activity ahead of Friday's disclosure by Kraft Heinz Co that it had made a $143 billion bid for the Anglo-Dutch food company.