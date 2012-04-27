Oil and gas services provider Perdana Petroleum Bhd has put its entire 26.9 percent block in Petra Energy Bhd up for tender.

---- PREVIOUS ITEMS

KLIA passenger traffic hit by MAS, AirAsia route cuts - Business Times link.reuters.com/rem87s ---- Nestle Malaysia plans major capex investment-The Star link.reuters.com/qem87s ---- RHB Cap-OSK merger believed to have received Bank Negara approval-The Star link.reuters.com/mem87s ---- Diversified property service provider TA Global Bhd is expanding its presence in Thailand with the proposed acquisition of the hotel and business of Movenpick Karon Beach Resort in Phuket for a total purchase consideration of $90.2 million (276.19 million ringgit) -The Malaysian Reserve ---- Petroleum Nasional Bhd (Petronas) said on Thursday that the Terengganu government voluntarily dropped its 11-year legal suit against the national oil company over payment of oil royalties without any settlement -The Edge Financial Daily

---- Tycoon Ananda Krishnan and his bumiputera partners will sell roughly 15 percent of offshore services provider Bumi Armada Bhd in private placements to local and foreign institutional investors in a deal that will raise close to $655.33 million (2 billion ringgit) -The Edge Financial Daily ---- Mayor: Stay out of Dataran-The Star link.reuters.com/wam87s ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

vouch for their accuracy.

($1 = 3.0519 Malaysian ringgit)