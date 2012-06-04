Genting group is no longer the only party New York is talking to for a planned $4 billion mega convention centre that could come with a casino license, governor Andrew Cuomo reportedly said last Friday. This is the second wall the Genting group has hit in the US within months, after a stalled casino bill in the state of Florida put its Miami casino plans on hold.
