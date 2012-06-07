MALAYSIA PRESS- - If the performances of companies listed on Bursa Malaysia

this year are anything to go by, Felda Global Venture

Holdings Bhd's (FGVH) initial public offering (IPO) at the

end of the month could be in for a bumpy ride.

Deepening strains in international financial markets

and the increasing grim global economic outlook are

inflicting serious wealth destruction in companies that have

come on to the market over the last five months.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.