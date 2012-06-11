MALAYSIA PRESS- - Shareholders of ECM Libra Financial Group Bhd

could be in for a bumper dividend after the group's

$890 mln (890 million ringgit) disposal of its investment

banking and securities business to K&N Kenanga Holdings Bhd

.

According to financial executive close to the situation,

ECM Libra is expected to distribute the cash proceeds from

the divestment to existing shareholders in the form of a

special dividend of at least 60 sen per share.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Yinson Holdings Bhd (YINS.KL> and its partner PetroVietnam

Technical Services Corp (PTSC) have managed to negotiate

with Lam Soon, a joint venture between Vietnam's oil major

PetroVietnam and Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas)

, for a substantially higher contract value for a

floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) job that

was previously awarded to Norway-based Fred Olsen

Production.

The job to supply Lam Soon an FPSO vessel on a 10-year

bare-boat charter was awarded to Fred Olsen four months ago,

and the contract was valued at $500 mln (1.6 billion

ringgit).

----

AirAsia Bhd and its associate Thai AirAsia are

expected to be among the hardest hit carriers when Bangkok's

Suvarnabhumi airport closes one of its runways for two

months beginning today (Monday).

AirAsia executives said the airline expects longer

turnaround time for its Bangkok operations as a result of

the temporary closure of the East runway, but stressed

that it doesn't plan to reduce the frequency of flights to

Bangkok-The Edge Financial Daily

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

($1 = 3.1895 Malaysian ringgits)