BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
Malaysian Airline System Bhd deputy group CEO Mohammed Rashdan Yusof, also known by his nickname "Danny", has resigned, the Edge Financial Daily reported.
"I regret that in the past months Danny has been unfairly vilified and maligned in the blogosphere. Contrary to such blog reports, Danny has displayed exemplary work ethic and dedication during his tenure with MAS, and has been deeply committed to the turnaround of MAS," the airline's chairman Md Nur Yusof was quoted as saying.
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.