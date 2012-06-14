Three of the six pre-qualified companies have walked away
from the $503.70 mln (1.6 billion ringgit) MRT train supply
tender for the 51km Sungai Buloh-Kajang line without
submitting a bid.
An extension of one month had been given, but South
Korea's Hyundai Rotem Company pulled out, while Japan's
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Rolling Stock Co and Canada's
Bombadier Transportation decided not to submit bids.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
More management changes are under way at Malaysian
Airline System Bhd (MAS) with chief financial
Officer (CFO) Rozman Omar tipped to leave the national
carrier.
Sources said Rozman has tendered his resignation and
plans to re-join his previous company AirAsia Bhd
as regional head of finance effective July-The Edge.
----
Work on $2.20 bln bio-refinery project to start in July-
The Star
link.reuters.com/wek78s
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.1765 Malaysian ringgits)