BRIEF-First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by Fountain Asset Corp
Louis Dreyfus Commodities Asia is said to be reconsidering
its investment in Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGVH)
as the latter goes for listing next week, said business
executives familiar with the matter.
According to sources, Paris-based Louis Dreyfus is said
to be reconsidering its 2.5 percent strategic stake in FGVH
due to the high fees imposed and the involvement of numerous
cornerstone investors in the exercise.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
Feb 13 Auto repair-center operator Service King Paint & Body LLC, owned by Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP, is considering a potential sale of the company for more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reported citing sources.